Health

No coronavirus cases in Manitoba yet for July as province sees 5-day streak

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 2:10 pm
AP Photo

Manitoba public health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus identified as of Sunday morning.

That means the province hasn’t identified any new cases yet in the month of July.

Read more: Canadians to get first glimpse of true COVID-19 infection rate in mid-July

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

As of Friday, the province says Manitoba has 16 active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

Answering your COVID-19 questions, June 25
Answering your COVID-19 questions, June 25

So far, 302 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in March, and seven Manitobans have died.

Since February, more than 64,968 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Manitoba.

 

