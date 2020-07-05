Alberta set to resume public mask distribution program on July 13

Send this page to someone via email

The province is set to launch its non-medical mask distribution program again, following a pause after the first round of handouts.

Starting July 13, Albertans will be able to once again pick up free non-medical masks at A&W, McDonald’s Canada and Tim Hortons locations.

Albertans are encouraged to wear the masks in public as part of the ongoing effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty million masks were handed out during the first phase of Alberta’s mask program, which ran from June 8 until June 22.

“The first phase of free mask distribution in Alberta was a huge success and the response was an incredible show of community support,” said Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s minister of health. “Thank you to all Albertans who are doing their part to keep each other safe as we move through Stage 2 of relaunch.”

Another 20 million masks will be handed out in the second phase.

While the province has not made wearing non-medical masks mandatory, it is strongly recommended to wear one when you cannot maintain a physical distance of two metres from others.

1:57 Alberta closely watching research on masks and COVID-19 Alberta closely watching research on masks and COVID-19

Along with the restaurant distribution program, the province is also providing masks directly to some organizations and groups, including municipalities without access to a restaurant location, First Nations, seniors’ facilities, shelters, places of worship and transit services across the province. The government also said it has partnered with 7-Eleven Canada to ship the masks out to transit services.

Alberta is distributing free non-medical masks at drive-thru locations. Kevin Jesus, Global News

Albertans can contact 211 if they need help getting a mask. More information is also available online.

