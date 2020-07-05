Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police seeking sexual assault suspect

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 11:18 am
Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police are investigating a sexual assault that took place Friday evening in the city along a bike path.

Officials say a woman was walking along the bike path between Chelsea Green Park and Watson Park on the south side of the Thames River around 7:30 p.m. Friday when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man.

Read more: Man charged following reported sexual assault in downtown London, Ont.

Police say the victim was not injured and managed to flee the area.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years of age, weighing 150 to 175 pounds and five feet five to five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and black wavy hair.

Police say he was wearing a shirt around his neck only, as well as black shorts and dark sneakers.

Read more: London, Ont., man arrested following 2 sexual assaults, police say

The suspect may also have had a gold chain around his neck.

Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS (8477).

