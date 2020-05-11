Man charged following reported sexual assault in downtown London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London police say a man has been charged in relation to a reported sexual assault that happened last week in the city’s downtown core.

Police say that on May 7 at around 6:20 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Queens Avenue when she saw a man approaching her.

The man reportedly sexually assaulted her and the woman contacted police, according to officers.

Police say the suspect was found and arrested at around 6:30 p.m., and the woman was not physically injured.

Following an investigation, a 35-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot construction worker in London

The accused is set to reappear in London court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).