Man charged following reported sexual assault in downtown London, Ont.

London police say a man has been charged in relation to a reported sexual assault that happened last week in the city’s downtown core.
Police say that on May 7 at around 6:20 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking westbound on Queens Avenue when she saw a man approaching her.
The man reportedly sexually assaulted her and the woman contacted police, according to officers.
Police say the suspect was found and arrested at around 6:30 p.m., and the woman was not physically injured.
Following an investigation, a 35-year-old London man has been charged with sexual assault.
The accused is set to reappear in London court on Monday.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
