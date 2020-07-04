Lake Country RCMP seeking help in locating missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan are requesting public help in locating a missing man.

Lake Country RCMP say local resident David Anthony Jenken was last seen on Sunday, June 28, in the Lake Country area, with friends and family reporting him missing on Friday, July 3, after not hearing from him for a number of days.

Jenken is described as being 65 years old, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 181 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Read more: Public help requested in search for missing North Okanagan man

He is also associated with a grey 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with B.C. licence plate 199MGL.

“The Lake Country RCMP continue to look for David Jenken, but as of (Saturday), he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:56 Sister of Marshal Iwaasa provides update on exhaustive search near Pemberton, B.C. Sister of Marshal Iwaasa provides update on exhaustive search near Pemberton, B.C.