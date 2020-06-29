Vancouver man, reported to have dementia, now missing for one year

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are renewing their plea for anyone with information about a missing man to come forward.

David Sullivan, 62, has now been missing for one year.

He was last seen on June 27, 2019, walking along Alexander Street near Gore Street. He was reported missing on July 1.

Sullivan has dementia and Type 2 diabetes.

Read more: Vancouver police release new photos of man with dementia missing for nearly 2 weeks

“This is the one-year anniversary of his disappearance from his assisted living home in Vancouver,” Sgt. Aaron Roed with the Vancouver police said in a release.

“His disappearance was highly unusual and despite extensive efforts, police have found no sign of him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Roed said Sullivan’s family is desperate for answers.

Sullivan is Caucasian and between five-feet-10-inches and six feet tall. He has a heavy build and is bald. He was last seen wearing a grey and white check shirt, brown pants and possibly sandals. He was also carrying a blue duffle bag.

Anyone with information that might assist in locating Sullivan is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Persons Unit at 604-717-2533.

1:33 No charges against Vancouver police officers over case of disgraced detective No charges against Vancouver police officers over case of disgraced detective