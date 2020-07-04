Menu

Health

WHO discontinuing trials of hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs on COVID-19 patients

By Staff Reuters
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas.
FILE - This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 after they failed to reduce mortality.

Read more: Global trial of hydroxychloroquine as coronavirus treatment to resume

“These interim trial results show that hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients when compared to standard of care. Solidarity trial investigators will interrupt the trials with immediate effect,” the WHO said in a statement, referring to large multi-country trials that the agency is leading.

The U.N. agency said that the decision, taken on the recommendation of the trial’s international steering committee, does not affect other studies where the drugs are used for non-hospitalized patients or as a prophylaxis.

Another arm of the WHO-led trial is looking at the potential effect of Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir on COVID-19.

© 2020 Reuters
