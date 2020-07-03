Milo the magnificent: Calgary rescue dog goes viral for his extreme smarts

Send this page to someone via email

At just two-and-a-half years old, Calgary rescue dog Milo already has thousands of fans around the world — and once you’ve seen him in action, you may just become one too.

“He’ll grab you a bottle of Coke out of the refrigerator. He’ll climb a tree. He’ll jump over a fence,” said his owner Jessica Gardiner on Friday.

That’s just the beginning of the long list of tricks the Border Collie Australian Shepherd has already mastered.

Milo knows 95 tricks and counting.

Gardiner started posting videos of her talented pup and his smart older sister, Shadow, on various social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok and Instagram, and they have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

“We’ve had, oh gosh, I think over 80 viral videos now,” Gardiner said. Tweet This

She isn’t doing it for the internet acclaim but to share a little love and some smiles during the COVID-19 pandemic.