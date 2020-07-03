Menu

Health

Milo the magnificent: Calgary rescue dog goes viral for his extreme smarts

By Lauren Pullen Global News
Calgary dog goes viral for his extreme smarts
WATCH: He knows 95 tricks and counting but Milo's main goal during the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading smiles. And his videos have been viewed by hundreds of thousands around the world. Lauren Pullen reports.

At just two-and-a-half years old, Calgary rescue dog Milo already has thousands of fans around the world — and once you’ve seen him in action, you may just become one too.

“He’ll grab you a bottle of Coke out of the refrigerator. He’ll climb a tree. He’ll jump over a fence,” said his owner Jessica Gardiner on Friday.

That’s just the beginning of the long list of tricks the Border Collie Australian Shepherd has already mastered.

@freespiritedk9

#dogtraining #puppycheck #trickdog #dogtricks #bordercollie #australianshepherd

♬ Dance Monkey – Tones And I

Milo knows 95 tricks and counting.

Gardiner started posting videos of her talented pup and his smart older sister, Shadow, on various social media platforms like Reddit, TikTok and Instagram, and they have garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

“We’ve had, oh gosh, I think over 80 viral videos now,” Gardiner said.

She isn’t doing it for the internet acclaim but to share a little love and some smiles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I figure they give me so much joy, why not share a little bit of that with some people that are going through some very difficult and uncertain times right now?” she said.

Milo has been making a lot of people smile around Calgary! It makes me happy. Here are a few clips to brighten your day! from Calgary

Gardiner’s journey as a dog trainer started in 2016 when she rescued Shadow, who is now five years old. Shadow helped her make it through one of the toughest times in her life.

“I’d actually got her for a very special reason,” she said. “I’d actually lost my son at 35 weeks into my pregnancy and it was really, really hard on us, and I remember turning to my husband and saying I needed something to cope.”

Shadow is proof that one persons unwanted dog, is another’s “Good girl!”. [OC] from aww

Gardiner rescued Milo about a year and a half ago and works with him about two hours a day. He learns new tricks and perfects the old ones.

Gardiner’s daughter and son have already taken a page out of mom’s training book.

My daughter has told me she wants to be a trainer like me when she grows up. Here she is at age 4, handling Milo. from aww

In the last few weeks, the Gardiner family expanded by another four legs, and this latest addition to the household is sure to garner even more internet love.

Meet Anakin:

@freespiritedk9

#obsessedwithit #newpuppy #newpuppysmell #yycdogs

♬ original sound – visionwise

Coronavirus Alberta COVID-19 Alberta COVID-19 Calgary Coronavirus Calgary Calgary Cares coronavirus alberta news Dog tricks Calgary dog tricks Caring Communities
