Catastrophe averted: kitty stuck atop pole in northeast Calgary rescued by firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters were able to help a cat that became stuck at the top of a utility pole in the community of Highland Park on Friday.

Firefighters and police both responded to a call about the trapped tabby in the 200 block of 40 Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.

A cat caught at the top of a pole in northeast Calgary on Friday, July 3, 2020. Global News

The cat had become wedged between some of the mechanics on the pole and couldn’t get down.

Story continues below advertisement

A cat caught at the top of a pole in northeast Calgary on Friday, July 3, 2020. Global News

Firefighters were able to move the item the pussycat had become pinned under and leaned a ladder against the pole so they could climb up and save it.

A cat caught at the top of a pole in northeast Calgary on Friday, July 3, 2020. Global News

No sooner did crews start extending the ladder up the pole toward the fearful feline when it rushed down the pole on its own, hightailing it down the alley.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News. Global News