OHS investigating workplace death of tree planter in northern Alberta

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a tree planter in northern Alberta on Thursday.

In a statement issued to Global News, Natasha McKenzie, a spokesperson for Alberta Labour, said OHS was notified of the incident on July 2.

RCMP said they were told about the tree planter’s death at 5 p.m. In a news release issued Friday, police said the incident unfolded “at a remote location 40 kilometres west of High Level along Highway 58.”

RCMP declined to provide details about what happened but noted their initial investigation determined “there is nothing to indicate the circumstances of the 23-year-old female’s death are suspicious at this time.”

An autopsy had yet to be completed as of Friday afternoon.

