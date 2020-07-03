Ethics commissioner launches investigation into Trudeau, $900M WE Charity contract

Send this page to someone via email

The federal ethics commissioner has announced a probe into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau relating to his government’s now-scrapped $900-million contract with WE Charity.

Ethics critics for both the Conservatives and the NDP had written to Commissioner Mario Dion seeking a review of whether the prime minister contravened the Conflict of Interest Act because of his personal connection with the group.

READ MORE: Trudeau doubles down on defence of WE Charity handling volunteering program

Trudeau, along with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and mother Margaret Trudeau, have participated in WE events in the past.

Trudeau’s wife hosts a podcast on well-being for the organization.

0:59 Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people Coronavirus: Trudeau says WE is the ‘best and only’ service the government could partner with to help young people

Trudeau has said it was the public service — not him — that chose to partner with WE for the Canada Student Service Grant program. He also stated that the organization was the “best and only” group his government could team up with to administer the program.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner’s office said it is investigating Trudeau’s conduct under three sections of the act.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One section forbids public office holders from making decisions on matters in which they have conflict of interest. Another states they must recuse themselves from votes or decisions on matters where they have a conflict. The third section deals with giving preferential treatment to a person or group.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said they would “of course collaborate with the commissioner and answer any questions he may have.”

Read more: WE charity to stop handling coronavirus student volunteer program after backlash

The government’s deal with the WE Charity was announced late last month. The grant program was established to allow recent graduates and students to receive compensation for volunteer work, up to $5,000 for 500 hours, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But on Friday, it was announced that a mutual decision had been reached to halt the agreement, though the program would be administered by the federal government.

“The way this situation has unfolded is unfortunate,” Trudeau told reporters Friday. “We will continue to work hard to make sure that young people get the opportunities to serve their country but it will no longer be with the organization WE.”

Story continues below advertisement

–With files from the Canadian Press

The Ethics Commissioner has agreed to my request to launch an investigation into @JustinTrudeau for breach of Section 7 of the Conflict of Interest Act over the decision to hand a single source contract of $900 million to WE. — Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) July 3, 2020

BREAKING: Ethics Commissioner launches investigation into Justin Trudeau's involvement in awarding $900M contract to charity with close ties to his family and the Liberal Party. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/E6IMWNm36n — Michael Barrett (@MikeBarrettON) July 3, 2020

Story continues below advertisement