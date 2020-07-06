Home sales down, prices up in Hamilton, Burlington amid pandemic in June: RAHB

Send this page to someone via email

Despite the continuing coronavirus health crisis, local home sales were only slightly off in June compared to the same time last year, according to the Realtor’s Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB).

The agency’s sales report for June confirmed the sale of 1,304 residential properties last month, up 53 per cent compared to May.

However, it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is still having an effect on year-over-year sales as they slipped for the fourth straight month down 0.2 per cent compared to June of last year.

Prices have been relatively unaffected by the pandemic as they rose again in June to more than $675,223 on average, which is up 13.7 per cent from June 2019, and up 3 per cent from last month.

RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia says “the reopening of the province, and increased confidence in both the economy and the health” has boosted activity in both sales and new listings throughout the RAHB market area.

“Throughout the pandemic, the average price of residential properties in our market has held steady.” Tweet This

“Typically, spring is busier than summer; however, COVID-19 seems to have pushed the market back by a few months,” says Della-Nebbia.

