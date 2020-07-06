Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Home sales down, prices up in Hamilton, Burlington amid pandemic in June: RAHB

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 8:08 am
Home sales are up 53 per cent over last month in the Hamilton-Burlington area, says RAHB.
Home sales are up 53 per cent over last month in the Hamilton-Burlington area, says RAHB. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Despite the continuing coronavirus health crisis, local home sales were only slightly off in June compared to the same time last year, according to the Realtor’s Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB).

The agency’s sales report for June confirmed the sale of 1,304 residential properties last month, up 53 per cent compared to May.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: When is the right time to put your house up for sale in Ontario?

However, it appears the COVID-19 pandemic is still having an effect on year-over-year sales as they slipped for the fourth straight month down 0.2 per cent compared to June of last year.

Getting buyers’ attention on the housing market
Getting buyers’ attention on the housing market

Prices have been relatively unaffected by the pandemic as they rose again in June to more than $675,223 on average, which is up 13.7 per cent from June 2019, and up 3 per cent from last month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Realtors say home sales slow in Hamilton-Burlington for April

RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia says “the reopening of the province, and increased confidence in both the economy and the health” has boosted activity in both sales and new listings throughout the RAHB market area.

“Throughout the pandemic, the average price of residential properties in our market has held steady.”

Tweet This

“Typically, spring is busier than summer; however, COVID-19 seems to have pushed the market back by a few months,” says Della-Nebbia.

RAHB

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Real EstateHamilton real estateRAHBRealtors Association of Hamilton BurlingtonHamilton home salesBurlington home salesaverage burlington home priceaverage hamilton home priceaverage price of home in burlingtonaverage price of home in hamiltonKathy della-nebbia
Flyers
More weekly flyers