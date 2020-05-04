Realtors say home sales slow in Hamilton-Burlington for April

Send this page to someone via email

For the second straight month, home sales were slow amid the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB)

The agency released its monthly numbers for April 2020 on Monday, showing the sales slumping 63 per cent year over year and down 56 per cent compared to February.

The association says realtors reported around 480 residential properties sold in April compared to the approx. 830 that sold in the month of March.

The sale of single-family properties within the entire RAHB market decreased by about 60 per cent, compared to the same month last year.

Apartment-style property sales decreased by about 70 per cent from April 2019.

RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebbia says the decline in listings and sales are connected to measures taken by the province and realtors to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“RAHB realtors have been working remotely where possible, said Della-Nebbia, “This includes virtual open houses and showings, and abiding by the provincial and public health guidelines to ensure everyone is healthy and safe.”

Last month the average price for a residential home was $614,412, which is up 4.3 per cent from April last year, but down 6.6 per cent from last month.

Apartment-style property average prices decreased by about four per cent, year over year.