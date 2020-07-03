Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Military no longer working in Ontario long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2020 2:41 pm
Coronavirus: Canadian military to be replaced with Red Cross volunteers Quebec long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE: Soldiers deployed to long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic in Quebec have started packing up and will gradually be replaced with Red Cross workers and volunteers. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, the transition has Quebec public health officials worried.

The Ontario government says soldiers are no longer working in any of the province’s long-term care homes.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces were first deployed in April to homes hit especially hard by COVID-19.

Military nurses and other technicians ultimately spent time in seven homes mostly in and around the Toronto area.

The last of the army personnel is expected to withdraw Friday.

Read more: Ontario reports 165 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase in deaths since late March

A report prepared by troops working in the homes sent shockwaves through the province in May.

Trending Stories

It detailed horrifying conditions in some of the homes, including allegations of neglect and failure to follow sound health protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

The report intensified calls to reform Ontario’s long-term care system, and Premier Doug Ford has promised an independent commission will study how seniors’ care is handled in the province.

Ford thanked the Armed Forces for their support at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

Military report on Quebec long term care homes released
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCanadian Armed ForcesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario long-term care homes
Flyers
More weekly flyers