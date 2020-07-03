Menu

News

City of Peterborough extends splash pad hours amid heatwave

By Lindsay Biscaia Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 2:48 pm
Splash pads in the City of Peterborough will remain closed at this time.
Splash pads in the City of Peterborough will remain closed at this time. City of Peterborough

The City of Peterborough has extended the hours of operation for municipal splash pads due to the current heat warning issued for the region.

Read more: Heat warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

The hours of operation during this extreme heat will be from 9 a.m to 8 p.m.

The City says these times will be adjusted back to normal operating hours once this heat warning has ended.

Environment Canada says the extremely high temperatures are expected to wrap up by the end of the weekend or early next week.

The City is reminding residents to continue to follow public health guidelines, including:

  • Maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 metres or more from other people who are not from the same household or in your designated social circle.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
  • Use your elbows and feet to touch push buttons that activate water features.

The city says during the state of emergency, all splash pads in the city are considered a “hands-free zone.”

The City of Peterborough recently opened beaches and splash pads, after a delayed start to the season due to COVID-19.

Splash pads open in Peterborough
Splash pads open in Peterborough
