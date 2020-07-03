Heat warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for much of southern Ontario.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to be in excess of 30 C, with humidex values in the high 30s to low 40s.

Environment Canada says this prolonged heat is expected to stick around until at least Sunday, and will likely persist into early next week.

In its online release, Environment Canada says hot and humid air can result in very poor air quality.

“[It] can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category” the statement reads.

Peterborough Public Health is reminding residents that extreme heat can affect everyone, but are asking you to check on those most vulnerable, including seniors, or those with chronic diseases.

The public health unit is also advising people to avoid physical exertion and to wear light, loose clothing.

If you are going to be outdoors, it’s important to stay in the shade as much as possible, while also adhering to physical distancing measures due to COVID-19.

The virus is causing some difficulty when it comes to trying to keep those most vulnerable, cool. In the past, the City had offered cooling stations at the public library and shopping malls. However, due to COVID-19, those are currently not available.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

