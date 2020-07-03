Menu

One new coronavirus case reported in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 602

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 5:12 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional novel coronavirus case on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 602, including 36 deaths.

The new case is in New Tecumseth, Ont., involving a woman who’s between 65 and 79 years old. The source of her infection is close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Read more: Video shows crowds gathering in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Canada Day: ‘It was just crazy’

Of the Simcoe Muskoka health unit’s total cases, 524 people have recovered and four people remain in hospital. Of all cases, about 18 per cent have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks in nine long-term care facilities, three retirement homes and one group home, as well as at three workplaces across the region.

Read more: Ontario reports 165 new coronavirus cases, lowest increase in deaths since late March

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Friday, Ontario reported 165 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 35,535, including 2,682 deaths.

