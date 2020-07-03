Menu

Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior reopens following flooding closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A photo showing stopped traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning because of the flooding closure near Revelstoke, B.C. The highway was reopened on Friday morning to single-lane, alternating traffic.
A photo showing stopped traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday morning because of the flooding closure near Revelstoke, B.C. The highway was reopened on Friday morning to single-lane, alternating traffic. Global News

A small section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior that was closed because of flooding on Thursday has been reopened.

On Friday morning, DriveBC reported that part of the highway about 15 kilometres west of Revelstoke was open again to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays due to congestion.

Read more: Flooding shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

Approximately four kilometres of the Trans-Canada were closed on Thursday morning because of flooding between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge.

The closure forced motorists to either sit and wait out the closure, or use alternate routes.

The weather forecast for the Revelstoke area is calling for more rain.

Environment Canada says for Friday, there will be showers with a risk of thunderstorms, along with a high of 16 and a low of 11.

For Saturday, the national weather agency is predicting a few showers ending in the morning, then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain.

Floodwater covers Highway 1 near Revelstoke
Floodwater covers Highway 1 near Revelstoke
