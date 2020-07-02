Menu

Traffic

Flooding shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., is closed because of flooding.
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., is closed because of flooding.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions due to flooding.

Four kilometres of Highway 1 has been flooded between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge, which is approximately 10 to 15 kms west of Revelstoke.

Read more: Police officer in B.C.’s Interior allegedly pepper sprayed during traffic stop

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

No estimated time of reopening has been released and DriveBC says the next update will be around noon.

Video released by Ministry of Transportation shows avalanche control work near Revelstoke
Video released by Ministry of Transportation shows avalanche control work near Revelstoke
