Flooding shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions due to flooding.
Four kilometres of Highway 1 has been flooded between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge, which is approximately 10 to 15 kms west of Revelstoke.
DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.
No estimated time of reopening has been released and DriveBC says the next update will be around noon.
Video released by Ministry of Transportation shows avalanche control work near Revelstoke
