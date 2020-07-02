Flooding shuts down Highway 1 near Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions due to flooding.

Four kilometres of Highway 1 has been flooded between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge, which is approximately 10 to 15 kms west of Revelstoke.

#BCHwy1 closed in both directions due to flooding between Woods OH Bridge and Summit Lake OH Bridge 15 km west of Revelstoke. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of reopening not available. Check @DriveBC for updates pic.twitter.com/SfcddjhRzL — EMCON SELKIRK DIV (@EmconD) July 2, 2020

DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

No estimated time of reopening has been released and DriveBC says the next update will be around noon.

