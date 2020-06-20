Menu

Environment

High lake level advisory issued for South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 3:31 pm
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen says Okanagan Lake has exceeded full pool and residents should remain flood ready. It added that lake levels are expected to remain high due to delayed snowmelt. Global News

One day after Central Okanagan residents were reminded to remain flood-ready, the South Okanagan followed suit.

On Friday, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) issued a high lake-level advisory, stating Okanagan Lake has exceeded full pool and is vulnerable to significant rainfall that could impact shorelines and beaches.

The RDOS is advising residents with properties adjacent to Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake to “be aware of active weather changes, including wind and rain events, that could initiate a further rise in lake levels.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan regional district asking area residents to remain flood-ready

The RDOS said “Okanagan Lake is expected to remain higher than normal well into the summer due to delayed snowmelt at higher elevations. The Okanagan River system connecting Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake is also expected to maintain higher than normal flows until conditions change.”

The advisory comes 24 hours after the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) asked area residents to stay alert for the same reasons.

“Weather patterns this spring have been challenging and unpredictable, resulting in sudden changes to creek, stream and lake levels throughout the Central Okanagan,” the RDCO said Thursday.

“Forecasts for increasing temperatures and wind activity in the coming days and over the weekend could result in flooding and damage to properties not adequately protected.”

Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator
Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator

The RDOS noted that in B.C., “property owners are responsible for taking the necessary steps to assess and protect their property. Monitoring current lake levels can help property owners prepare in advance.”

The RDOS says property owners are also reminded to:

  • Secure motorized and non-motorized watercraft.
  • Remove any furniture near shorelines that could be impacted.
  • Secure docks with sandbags or water barrels to prevent damage from waves.
  • Monitor septic fields close to waterways.
  • Riverbanks are subject to rapid erosion, especially when water levels and flows are high.
  • Exercise extreme caution around fast-moving water and riverbanks.
  • Operators of motorized watercraft are reminded to reduce speed near docks, beaches, and critical infrastructure to prevent erosion of property.
Stump Lake residents call for action to save flooded properties
Stump Lake residents call for action to save flooded properties

A glossary of water terms:

Bankfull

  • The water level, or stage, at which a stream, river or lake is at the top of its banks and any further rise would result in water moving into the floodplain.

Flood Warning

  • River levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently.
  • Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers is expected.

Flood Watch

  • River levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.
  • Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

High Streamflow Advisory

  • River levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly.
  • No major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
The international authority that monitors Osoyoos Lake levels on both sides of the border acquire new tools to help prevent flooding.
