Shuswap region included in Environment Canada heavy rainfall alert for B.C.’s Interior

A special weather statement forecasting heavy rain has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Interior.
On Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued the weather alert, which is calling for heavy rain in the Central Interior, including the Cariboo, Thompson, Columbia and Shuswap regions.
According to the national agency, the wet weather is expected to last through Thursday evening, and stems from an easterly flow and a deep Alberta low that will result in rain across the Rocky Mountains and into B.C.
“Computer guidance continues to suggest that 25 to 40 millimetres total rainfall will fall through Thursday night,” said Environment Canada.
“Higher rainfall amounts are expected over the mountains, especially over the Williston, McGregor, and Cariboo regions, where storm totals will reach 50 to 70 mm.
“In addition to the widespread synoptic rain, thunderstorms will have the potential of adding 15 to 25 mm locally over short periods.”
Environment Canada said although the rainfall amounts may not be exceptionally heavy, there is the potential for river levels to rise, including significant concern for high flows in the Quesnel River (Cariboo Mountains), the North Thompson (Blue River/Clearwater region) and South Thompson (Shuswap).
“On Thursday the precipitation will become more showery in nature,” said Environment Canada, “but thunderstorms will cause significant local contribution to rainfall totals well into Thursday evening.”
The weather agency added that rainfall warnings may be issued as the system further develops.
In northern B.C., those statements were instead rainfall warnings, which stated rainfall amounts could exceed 90 mm.
