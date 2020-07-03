2 men charged with human trafficking by Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Saskatchewan men are facing human trafficking charges after a domestic complaint in Saskatoon.

Police said they were called to a home in the 200 block of Willis Crescent on the evening of June 29 where a 23-year-old woman reported she had been held there over a period of time.

The Saskatoon police vice unit was called in to assist with the investigation and warrants were issued for the arrest of two men.

They were arrested Thursday afternoon at a home in the 1500 block of Rayner Avenue.

A 23-year-old Kindersley man is facing seven charges, including trafficking persons, material benefit from trafficking and uttering threats.

A 30-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of trafficking persons, uttering threats and breach of a release order.

