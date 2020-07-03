Waterloo coronavirus numbers continue decline, 82 active cases remain

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 82 active cases of COVID-19 remain in Waterloo Region, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health on Friday.

This is less than half of the 171 cases which were active in the area a month ago, on June 3.

Waterloo Public Health reported three positive tests for the coronavirus in the area on Friday, raising the total number of cases to 1,312.

Another six people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases to 1,114.

Earlier in the week, Public Health announced it would only update its total number of tests on Tuesdays and Fridays.

On Friday it reported that the total number of tests had risen to 35,274, an increase of 856 over Tuesday.

There were no new deaths reported, leaving the death toll at 116 including 95 people who resided in long-term care or retirement homes.

Ontario reported 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 35,535.

“Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units — every unit except Toronto, Peel and York — are reporting five or fewer cases, with 14 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“With 179 more resolved, there are 14 fewer active cases in Ontario.”