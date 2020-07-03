Pop Smoke’s posthumous album ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ released

Send this page to someone via email

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon has been released.

The album arrived nearly five months after the 20-year-old rapper was shot and killed inside the Los Angeles home he was renting, owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, in February.

Authorities confirmed that an unknown number of masked suspects entered a home and shot a man in his 20s.

Pop Smoke was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead on Feb. 19.

The Make It Rain rapper’s record label, Republic Records, confirmed his death in a statement at the time, saying, “We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album includes features from Lil Baby, DaBaby, Future, Migos‘ Quavo, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay and King Combs.

It was initially set to be released on June 12, but was pushed back to July 3 because of the ongoing protests against anti-Black racism and police brutality that followed the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Earlier this week, designer Virgil Abloh released the initial album cover artwork, but was met with criticism from fans.

The Dior rapper’s business manager, Steven Victor, revealed the artwork on Instagram, writing, “You wanted Virgil to design your album cover and lead creative. Virgil designed the album cover and led creative.”

Fans took to Instagram with outrage about the Photoshopped cover.

Victor responded on Twitter hours later saying he would make changes, and later posted new cover artwork.

H E A R D YOU — Steven-San Victor (@StevenVictor) June 30, 2020

B R B — Steven-San Victor (@StevenVictor) June 30, 2020

MAKING A CHANGE — Steven-San Victor (@StevenVictor) June 30, 2020

POP WOULD LISTEN TO HIS FANS ❗️ — Steven-San Victor (@StevenVictor) June 30, 2020

“Pop’s music belongs to everyone. This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support,” he wrote.

“Pop’s music and legacy belongs to the world now and we want you to continue to manifest your love in creative ways that we haven’t even thought of yet.”

A music video for Pop Smoke’s Got It on Me was also released with the album.

His family announced a non-profit foundation named Shoot for the Stars, which the rapper founded before his death, with a focus on helping inner-city youth and helping to turn “their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality.”

Take a look at the Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon tracklist below.

Bad B–ch from Tokyo (intro) Aim for the Moon ft. Quavo For the Night ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby 44 BullDog Gangstas Yea Yea Creature ft. Swae Lee Snitching ft. Quavo, Future Make It Rain ft. Rowdy Rebel The Woo ft. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch West Coast Sh– ft. Tyga, Quavo Enjoy Yourself ft. Karol G Mood Swings ft. Lil Tjay Something Special What You Know Bout Love Diana ft. King Combs Got It on Me Tunnel Vision (Outro) Dior (Bonus)

