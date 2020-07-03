Bingemans bringing drive-in theatre to Kitchener on July 8

Send this page to someone via email

Bingemans will launch a drive-in theatre at its amphitheatre next week in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We are excited to revamp the drive-in concept into a full entertainment platform which is spurred on by this COVID-19 environment,” Mark Bingeman said in a statement.

“Our goal of creating grand experiences for our region continues in these challenging times and we hope the community embraces this ability to get out with added confidence to enjoy themselves, while supporting our local businesses.”

The theatre will open next Wednesday with a double bill of Trolls on Tour and Jaws but going forward Bingemans says other entertainment options will also be available.

A live concert with Romeo Sex Fighter and performances from Yuk Yuks on Tour will also be featured during opening week.

“Laughter is the best medicine, and I think we all could use a big dose of laughter during times like these. We are excited to get back to connecting with people in providing a comedy oasis,” Yuk Yuks founder Mark Breslin said.

Tickets must be purchased in advance while patrons will also have the ability to purchase food and drink from the drive-thru snack station when they pay for admission.