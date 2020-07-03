51-year-old woman arrested after drug raid in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

After a two-month drug investigation, Waterloo Regional Police say officers raided a home in Kitchener on Canada Day and arrested a woman.

Police say officers seized seven grams of fentanyl, one gram of methamphetamine and various illicit pills with a street value of around $1,500 from a home on Courtland Avenue East.

They also seized $1,300 and an electric bike which police claim are proceeds of crime.

A 51-year-old Kitchener woman is facing three charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

