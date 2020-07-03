Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Work stoppage escalates COVID-19 farm testing fears, Ontario growers say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Growing COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: A health unit in Ontario has ordered a work stoppage at a farm, after 191 migrant workers there tested positive for COVID-19. Abigail Bimman explains the hazards migrant workers still face, and what advocates say needs to change.

TORONTO — A group representing greenhouse growers in Ontario’s Windsor-Essex region says a work stoppage at a local farm due to a COVID-19 outbreak has escalated fears about testing for the virus.

The Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers says in a statement that the public health order has contributed to anxiety among both farmers and workers.

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak on Windsor Essex farm prompts isolation order, work stoppage

On Wednesday, the region’s medical officer of health issued an order that required an unnamed farmer whose greenhouse has an active outbreak involving 191 workers to isolate those employees and stop work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex issued the order after a rash of positive tests over the weekend.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: London health officials in Windsor as region deals with large coronavirus outbreak

Story continues below advertisement

The growers group says it is working with the sector and the provincial government to address those fears as on-farm testing continues.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday the work stoppage will not encourage local farmers to participate in efforts to combat the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOntario Farmersontario farmsOntario Migrant WorkersOntario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers
Flyers
More weekly flyers