Health

Business advocates ask Alberta government to supply non-AHS doctors with PPE, according to CFIB survey

By Michael King Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 12:00 am
A survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows that a majority of private-sector health-care providers are concerned about the cost and supply of PPE.
A survey by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows that a majority of private-sector health-care providers are concerned about the cost and supply of PPE. File / Global News

The costs of extra masks and other protective gear are starting to add up for private-sector health-care providers across Canada, so much so that some are worried about going out of business.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ latest survey shows that 88 per cent of doctors who work outside of provincial health-care systems are concerned about how much they’ll have to spend on PPE.

Nearly half of those surveyed say they expect to have problems with the supply of PPE in the future.

Read more: Coronavirus: Local companies make ventilators, face shields and donate them to Alberta Health Services

Annie Dormuth, CFIB Alberta provincial affairs director, said that the costs are necessary so that doctors can safely see patients.

“These businesses are operating under new requirements that some would almost say are the equivalent to what someone would see in a hospital setting, without any of the additional supports that the public health system gets,” said Dormuth.

CFIB’s survey also asked owners how they felt about their ability to remain profitable in a post-COVID-19 world.

Seventy-five per cent of respondents said they are worried that their business will not be financially viable and 16 per cent are already considering bankruptcy.

“That should really sound the alarm to governments,” said Dormuth. “These businesses provide a health service, so they are providing essential health services [to] patients, clients and the general public.”

Provincial PPE program

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alberta government was providing PPE to all medical professionals at a subsidized cost.

On May 25, the cost for PPE obtained through the province was raised to the market price, and on July 1, all private community-based health-service providers had to start finding their own supply of PPE.

Read more: Coronavirus: Alberta changes PPE distribution, businesses must obtain own masks after June 30

CFIB is asking provincial governments to once again allow access to PPE through its supply chains.

“[Private-sector health professionals] want to ensure their patients receive important treatment in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Dormuth. “That is why so many of these business owners are concerned about accessing PPE. They need PPE to keep their patients and staff safe and their doors open.”
Read more: Alberta government launches grant to help small businesses with relaunch, PPE costs

On June 29, the province announced the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant, which will give businesses up to $5,000 to offset costs due to the pandemic.

Those funds can go towards extra cleaning supplies, physical barriers, PPE, rent, wages and inventory.

Global News reached out to Alberta Health to see if any health-care-specific changes were coming to the PPE program but it did not respond by the time of publication.

– With files from Global News’ Allison Bench

CoronavirusCOVID-19PPEpersonal protective equipmentCFIbCanadian Federation of Independent BusinessAlberta Health CareAlberta PPEAnnie Dormuthdoctor ppe
