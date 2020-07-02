Menu

Health

Coronavirus travel advisory between Saskatchewan and northern Alberta lifted

By Staff The Canadian Press
A photo of Highway 881 in northern Alberta on July 2.
A photo of Highway 881 in northern Alberta on July 2. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

Health officials in Saskatchewan are no longer cautioning against non-essential travel to northern Alberta.

The advisory was put in place in April after cases of COVID-19 in northern Saskatchewan were linked to travel in northern Alberta, with an outbreak at an oilsands facility near Fort McMurray.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says officials in Alberta report that outbreak is over.

READ MORE: Northern Saskatchewan leaders want coronavirus checkpoint confusion sorted out 

Health officials are still encouraging people travelling between the areas to take precautions and get tested if they develop symptoms related to COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s far north region has been one of the areas hit hardest by the virus and is reported to have 47 active cases.

So far, the province has seen 785 total cases; 684 people have recovered and 13 have died.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on northern Saskatchewan.

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan implements further travel restrictions to northern communities
© 2020 The Canadian Press
