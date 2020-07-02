U of W Wesmen standout Liam Kristjanson earns invite from Volleyball Canada

Send this page to someone via email

An outstanding freshman season in the Canada West conference has given University of Winnipeg Wesmen left side hitter Liam Kristjanson the opportunity to train virtually with the Canadian U21 Men’s Volleyball team. There will not be a physical version of the camp as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-9 product of Brandon Crocus Plains is one of 27 players, including four others from Manitoba, to be named to the virtual training group that will prepare for a world championship qualification in 2021.

Kristijanson’s Canada West All rookie teammate Darian Koskie from the University of Manitoba will also be part of the group connecting with the U21 men’s coaching staff on a remote basis. Joining them will be setter Isaak Fast of the Bisons, and graduating high school seniors James Duerksen of St. Paul’s High School and Jon Lockie of Fort Richmond Collegiate who have committed to Mount Royal and UBC respectively in the hopes there will still be a season in 2021.

The various sessions for the Volleyball Canada Men’s U21 virtual camp will be held later this month and through August to work on technical, tactical, physical, and mental skill development.

