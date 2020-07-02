Saints and Sinners all-Canadian rock tour rescheduled for early 2021

Send this page to someone via email

If it weren’t for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, four of Canada’s biggest rock acts from the ’90s — Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party — would have kicked off the highly anticipated Saints and Sinners tour last week. However, in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, the tour was postponed earlier this year.

Good news though rock lovers, as the Saints and Sinners tour was officially rescheduled for early 2021 on Monday, as confirmed by each of the bands.

Though the tetrad of talent won’t be able to play all 17 of the originally planned concerts, they will still perform at least 13 shows across 12 different Canadian cities between mid-Jan. and early-Feb., 2021.

The tour was initially set to kick off on June 26 in Penticton, B.C., however, will now begin in Victoria on Jan. 14.

The three-week run will conclude on Feb. 3 in Hamilton, Ont.

Tickets purchased for all original dates will be honoured at the rescheduled dates.

For those who were planning on seeing the bands in Moncton, N.B. or Halifax, N.S., dates are yet to be announced.

The show initially set to take place in Laval, Que., however, will now take place in Montreal. All tickets for the Montreal show will still be honoured at the new venue however.

The Brandon, Man. show, on the other hand, has officially been cancelled altogether — as well as both festival appearances — and all ticket purchasers will be refunded.

A second show in Rama, Ont. has been added to the tour. They will take place on Jan. 29 and 30 respectively.

Upon announcing the tour in January, Moist frontman David Usher promised fans that, “every night, in every city will be an amazing experience,” in an official statement.

“We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts in a different order every night is going to be killer. We can’t wait to get this rolling!” he added.

Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley added: “It’s going to be so much fun getting out there with these guys every night. That’s a lot of hits, and a lot of rock n’ roll. What a show… it’s going to be a big summer!”

It’s currently unclear if any of the artists are planning on releasing new music ahead of the tour.

Rescheduled Saints and Sinners 2021 tour dates

Jan. 14 — Victoria, B.C. @ Save on Foods Memorial Centre

Jan. 15 — Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre

Jan. 16 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

Jan. 18 — Prince George, B.C. @ CN Centre

Jan. 20 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ ENMAX Centre

Jan. 22 — Calgary, Alta. @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

Jan. 23 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Jan. 25 — Regina, Sask. @ Brandt Centre

Jan. 26 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Jan. 29 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama Resort

Jan. 30 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama Resort

Feb. 2 — Montreal, Que. @ MTelus

Feb. 3 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

