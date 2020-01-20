Saints and Sinners 2020: ’90s Canadian rock bands unite for cross-country tour

Send this page to someone via email

This summer, four of Canada’s biggest rock acts from the ’90s — Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party — will hit the road together for a 17-date tour from coast to coast.

The Saints and Sinners tour (or #saintsandsinners2020tour) was announced on Monday morning through a video shared to each band’s social media platform, in which animated versions of the frontmen from the respective groups engage in a comedic conference call before announcing the trek.

The tour kicks off on June 26 in Penticton, B.C., and concludes five weeks later in St. John’s, N.L., on July 30.

The tetrad of talent will play three festivals as part of the tour, including the Calgary Stampede (July 6) and Ottawa’s annual Bluesfest (July 18).

“Every night, in every city will be an amazing experience and that definitely goes for the bands too,” Moist frontman David Usher said in an official statement.

“We’ve been on festivals and tours together over the years, but this unique shared bill with all four acts in a different order every night is going to be killer. We can’t wait to get this rolling!”

Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley added: “It’s going to be so much fun getting out there with these guys every night. That’s a lot of hits, and a lot of rock n’ roll. What a show… it’s going to be a big summer!”

“I’m not sure that there’s a single concert-goer out there that can handle what’s going to happen when all four of our bands are firing on all cylinders night after night,” said The Tea Party singer and guitarist Jeff Martin. “This is a tour not to be missed. Mark my words.”

Friends, we're excited to be hitting the road this summer with @bigwreckmusic, @theheadstones, and @moistonline. Artist presale will be available starting tomorrow at 10 am local time using code 'SAINTSANDSINNERS'. More info at https://t.co/vYRNy7PVGO. #saintsandsinners2020 pic.twitter.com/lRGturX1S4 — The Tea Party (@theteapartyband) January 20, 2020

Headstones’ Hugh Dillon concluded: “These bands, coast to coast, summer 2020, where the f–k do we sign up? Are you kidding me, this is a once in a lifetime rock and roll show!”

It’s unclear if any of the artists are planning on releasing new music ahead of the tour.

An exclusive artist presale for the Saints and Sinners 2020 Tour begins on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. (local).

All remaining tickets (except festival dates) go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

Saints and Sinners 2020 tour dates

June 26 — Penticton, B.C. @ South Okanagan Events Centre

June 27 — Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre

June 29 — Victoria, B.C. @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre

July 1 — Prince George, B.C. @ CN Centre

July 2 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ ENMAX Centre

July 3 — Regina, Sask. @ Brandt Centre

July 4 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre

July 6 — Calgary, Alta. @ Big Four Roadhouse

July 7 — Brandon, Man. @ Westoba Place

July 8 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

July 11 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama Resort

July 15 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

July 16 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater

July 18 — Ottawa, Ont. @ RBC Ottawa Bluesfest

July 23 — Halifax, N.S. @ Scotiabank Centre

July 24 — Moncton, N.B. @ Casino New Brunswick

July 30 — St. John’s, N.L. @ George Street Festival

