‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ returning to TV (again) after 9-year hiatus

Good news, Beavis & Butt-Head fans. The much-loved Mike Judge cartoon is being revived — for a second time.

That’s right, nine years after a one-season reboot, the iconic knucklehead couch potatoes — both voiced and created by Judge — are set to return to TV screens across the globe, yet again, sometime in the near future after being renewed for two seasons by Comedy Central on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Though Beavis and Butt-Head were most popular in the 1990s for their shenanigans and unintelligent analyses of popular MTV music videos — which consisted mainly of rock and heavy metal songs — the upcoming reboot will see the infamous Generation X duo adapting to the “whole new Gen Z world,” as they raise their own children, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Of the series’ return, Judge, 57, said, “It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again.”

Mike Judge on the set of ‘Office Space’ (1999). 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy: Everett Collection / CP Images

The filmmaker is known for not only Beavis & Butt-Head, but King of the Hill (1997-2010), Silicon Valley (2014-2019) and the 1999 film Office Space among many other comedy projects.

Judge will not only contribute his signature voices for the Beavis and Butt-Head characters, but he will also write and produce the show again too.

Read more: Vanilla Ice pushing forward with 4th of July concert despite coronavirus spike in Texas

Additionally, Comedy Central’s deal with Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment will include potential spin-off series and occasional Beavis & Butt-Head specials.

Of the revival, Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS — which owns Comedy Central — said, “We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central.”

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own,” he concluded.

Beavis & Butt-Head initially debuted in 1993 via MTV — which is also owned by the ViacomCBS network — and ran for more than four and a half years before concluding in 1997.

A year and a half after the cancellation of Fox’s King of the Hill, Judge returned to MTV after more than a decade with a one-off revival season of Beavis & Butt-Head. It received critical acclaim.

Additionally, Beavis and Butt-Head received the silver screen treatment in 1996’s Beavis & Butt-Head Do America.

Back in 2009, while promoting the Jason Bateman/Mila Kunis-starring film Extract, Judge expressed interest in seeing his beloved cartoon characters return to the big screen, as reported by Screen Rant.