Winnipeg coronavirus testing site temporarily closed due to heatwave

Send this page to someone via email

If you were hoping to get a COVID-19 test Thursday afternoon at the Manitoba Public Insurance site at 1284 Main St., you’re out of luck.

The coronavirus testing site closed at noon due to extremely high temperatures. With the potential of hitting 40C and an air conditioning malfunction, the testing site was officially closed for the day.

Read more: Hot weather expected all weekend and into next week in southern Manitoba

The heat won’t necessarily affect clients, who come through in their vehicles to get tested, but the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said it creates an unsafe environment for workers and volunteers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The WRHA said the cause of air conditioning issue is being investigated and both they and MPI are working to have it restored as soon as possible — or to find an alternate way for workers to keep cool during this heatwave.

Story continues below advertisement

The Main Street testing site is expected to reopen as early as Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, public health officials said no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba were identified. The number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases remains at 325.

There are also currently no Manitobans currently in hospital or intensive care due to the virus, and the province has seen a total of seven deaths due to the pandemic.

1:48 Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province