Coronavirus: Regina resumes collecting transit fares, passenger limit set at 15

The City of Regina will resume collecting bus fares after previously suspending collection to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Regina Transit began collecting fares while other measures remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers will continue to board at the front of the bus. Safety barriers have been installed to allow for “safe interaction between passengers and bus operators,” the city said in a press release.

Buses will continue to operate on a reduced schedule, operating on the Saturday schedule on Monday through Friday.

Buses will operate on the Sunday schedule for weekends and holidays.

The city said it has enhanced its cleaning protocols. Additionally, the passenger limit has been set at 15 people per bus.

Customers who previously had passes while fares were waived may qualify for an extension, the city said. People are encouraged to contact RIDELine at 306-777-7433 for more information on the program.

