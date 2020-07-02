Man arrested following the shutdown of drug trafficking website: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

An illicit drug trafficking website has been shut down and $750,000 worth of drugs have been seized from a home in Forestburg, Alta., following a six-month investigation by the Calgary Police Service.

In early January, cyber and drug investigators with CPS said a website was discovered that was selling psilocybin mushrooms — a controlled substance, police said.

Investigators allege drug shipments were being made from Forestburg.

Police said a search warrant was executed on a rural property in the village on June 30.

During the search, police said electronic exhibits and a psilocybin production lab with a significant amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the property.

Forty-year-old Shawn Michael Casey is facing several charges, including 13 counts of trafficking and seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police noted the investigation required a joint effort from different departments from the service.

“As drug markets have moved to online platforms, so have our investigations. We have adapted our capabilities, pairing drug investigators with cyber investigators, to ensure we are able to take action when we identify local sources of online drug trafficking,” Staff Sgt. with CPS Cybercrimes Unit, Jeremy Wittman, said in a news release Thursday.

“Being adaptable to changing crime trends is an important step in protecting our communities from harmful drugs and the violence that often accompanies drug trafficking.” Tweet This

The investigation is ongoing and police said more charges are expected to be laid in the case.

Forestburg is about 283 kilometres northeast of Calgary.