Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Bloc leader blames Singh for creating ‘divide’ between Quebec, rest of the country on racism

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Former Bloc leader addresses racism charges in the House of Commons
WATCH: Former Bloc leader addresses racism charges in the House of Commons

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet personally blamed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for fostering a divide on the topic of racism between Quebec and the rest of the country on Thursday.

Blanchet said Singh categorized Quebec Premier François Legault as a racist because Legault wouldn’t acknowledge that the province had a systemic issue, and that this created a divide around the discussions of racism between Quebec and Canada.

Read more: Trudeau defends Singh, says systemic racism needs to be called out

“He should look himself in the mirror and ask himself if he has created a serious social crisis and a serious divide,” Blanchet said.

Back in early June at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests happening worldwide, including Quebec, Legault condemned racism in the province but refused to acknowledge that Quebec has any kind of systemic issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: François Legault sticks to position that systemic racism doesn’t exist in Quebec

The premier said he didn’t want to get drawn into a “war over the term ‘systemic,’” nor did he want it to turn into a trial of Quebecers — the vast majority of whom Legault said are not racist.

Trending Stories

In mid-June, Singh was barred from the House of Commons after calling a Bloc Québécois MP racist when he blocked an NDP motion to recognize systemic racism within the RCMP.

The motion also called on the government to review the police force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable, examine the Mounties’ use of force, and boost non-police spending on mental health and addiction support.

–with files from The Canadian Press

House of Commons at odds
House of Commons at odds
Bloc Québécois leader hopes Singh will ‘sincerely apologize’ for racism accusation towards a Bloc MP
Bloc Québécois leader hopes Singh will ‘sincerely apologize’ for racism accusation towards a Bloc MP

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NDPCanadian PoliticspoliticsQuebecRacismBlack Lives MatterHouse of CommonsBloc QuebecoisSystemic RacismSinghBlanchetLegeault
Flyers
More weekly flyers