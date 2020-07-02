Bloc leader blames Singh for creating ‘divide’ between Quebec, rest of the country on racism

Send this page to someone via email

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet personally blamed NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for fostering a divide on the topic of racism between Quebec and the rest of the country on Thursday.

Blanchet said Singh categorized Quebec Premier François Legault as a racist because Legault wouldn’t acknowledge that the province had a systemic issue, and that this created a divide around the discussions of racism between Quebec and Canada.

“He should look himself in the mirror and ask himself if he has created a serious social crisis and a serious divide,” Blanchet said.

Back in early June at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests happening worldwide, including Quebec, Legault condemned racism in the province but refused to acknowledge that Quebec has any kind of systemic issue.

The premier said he didn’t want to get drawn into a “war over the term ‘systemic,’” nor did he want it to turn into a trial of Quebecers — the vast majority of whom Legault said are not racist.

In mid-June, Singh was barred from the House of Commons after calling a Bloc Québécois MP racist when he blocked an NDP motion to recognize systemic racism within the RCMP.

The motion also called on the government to review the police force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable, examine the Mounties’ use of force, and boost non-police spending on mental health and addiction support.

–with files from The Canadian Press

