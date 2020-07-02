Menu

Canada

3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region, total now 96

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 1:12 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, bringing the region's total active cases up to 33.
KFL&A Public Health has identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region, bringing the region's total active cases up to 33. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has confirmed there are three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region.

That would bring the region’s total up to 96 cases, with 33 active cases.

Read more: Those told to self-isolate will face $5K fine if they do not — KFL&A Public Health

Many of the region’s cases stem from an outbreak at a local nail salon, Binh’s Nail Salon, in Kingston’s west end.

Several businesses were forced to close due to exposure from the nail salon outbreak, including two other nail salons, Kingdom Nails and Georgia’s Nail Salon, which both had employees test positive for the disease. Public health said the employees at the second two nail salons had a link to Binh’s.

Trending Stories
27 COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon outbreak
27 COVID-19 cases now linked to Kingston, Ont., nail salon outbreak

The Rustic Spud, a downtown restaurant, and Amherstview Golf Club have both had to close after employees tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. These closures were also linked to the outbreak at Binh’s.

Cases had been slowly multiplying in the Kingston region over the last two weeks, but no new cases were identified Wednesday.

KFL&A Public Health has not said whether Thursday’s new cases are linked to the nail salon outbreak.

More to come. 

