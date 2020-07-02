Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Launch of COVID-19 contact tracing app in Ontario delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ford says new COVID-19 contact tracing app has ‘100 per cent privacy’
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday to discuss a COVID-19 contact-tracing app that is launching in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford addressed concerns of privacy surrounding the new technology, saying the app has '100 per cent privacy' and implored the public to download the app for the safety and protection of everyone amid the pandemic.

TORONTO – A new mobile app meant to help with contact tracing of COVID-19 cases won’t roll out across Ontario today as planned.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health says the province is still working with the federal government and the app is expected to launch soon.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario piloting new COVID-19 contact tracing app, launch expected July 2

The province will be the first to use the COVID Alert app, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it should be ready for downloading in the rest of the country later this summer.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Doug Ford says the app is meant to enhance the province’s contact tracing strategy.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus tracing app not yet OK’d by privacy watchdog, but outside experts give thumbs up

Story continues below advertisement

He’s previously said it could play a key role in helping contain the spread of COVID-19 as more businesses reopen their doors.

The app will be voluntary, and will notify users based on a number of criteria, including if they were within two metres of a person who tests positive for the virus and if that contact took place over an extended period of time.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers