Diamond BMX track taking shape in Warman, Sask.

The Diamond BMX track, a design from former Olympian Trent Jones, was unveiled to the city of Warman, Sask., in its initial stages last year.

This year, the BMX club is taking on some more projects and gaining some ground in the second year of the five-year project.

“I went out into the community and I asked people, ‘Would you be willing to sponsor us?’ and I explained the vision to them,” said Niall Schofield, Diamond BMX president.

“I said, ‘Listen, we are gonna have the best track in Western Canada here in Warman. I can do that, but I need support.'”

And support they received.

Not just from Warman, but from Saskatoon and surrounding areas. With more money raised, organizers said they were able to take on more projects this year, like paving the burms or the corners for longevity and consistency.

Funds for that part of the project were donated by Delta Construction and a former BMXer who fell in love with the sport as a youngster growing up overseas.

“I mean this is going to be a world-class facility,” stated Simon Pollard, Delta Construction vice-president.

“I have a small history of BMX in my past and to dream of a facility like this would have been unheard of and Niall is making it happen. So it’s really put Warman and Diamond BMX on the map, for sure.”

They’ve had plenty of help from local volunteers, like eight-year-old Tristen Mayes, who hopes to be spending a lot of time at the track in the future.

“I would like to be in BMX, and my dad says I should help out so I can go in BMX,” says Mayes, “because I get to help out new people and make new friends.”

The final piece to be added to the BMX track is a 360-degree viewing deck and announcers’ booth for future events, which will consistently bring revenue into the city of Warman.

“Just for all the benefits, for all the communities, the businesses, the locals, the kids,” Schofield said.

“Like, you just don’t ever fathom the impact you can make with the help of others, so it’s been really good.”

The track will reopen to riders on Sunday, July 5. For more information on how you can be involved, go to diamondbmx.ca.