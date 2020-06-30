Two Saskatchewan Cineplex theatres reopening Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s Cineplex theatre in Southland and Saskatoon’s Centre Mall location will reopen Friday, with some changes.

Cineplex communications executive director Sarah Van Lange said the company has been brainstorming a reopening plan since theatres closed months ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Showtimes will be spaced out to reduce crowds, and guests are asked to show up no earlier than 15 minutes before a movie. Van Lange encourages guests to book tickets online in advance, as fewer seats will be available.

“We have reduced capacity by 60 to 80 per cent,” Van Lange said.

“Every other row is blocked off and then we’re having guests book seats in the auditorium in pairs so that we can ensure that there is at least two metres between you and your neighbours.”

There will be exceptions for families of three to sit together, but sitting in pairs is suggested.

There will also be a more intense cleaning regimen, including seats being sanitized between each show.

As theatres are reopening, tickets will be reduced to five dollars. The other four Cineplex theatres in Saskatchewan are expected to open later in July.

