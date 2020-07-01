Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Charges pending after pedestrian hit by truck in west Edmonton parking lot: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 5:33 pm
Police say charges are pending against a 20-year-old woman after a truck hit a pedestrian in west Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say charges are pending against a 20-year-old woman after a truck hit a pedestrian in west Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon. Eric Beck/ Global News

Police say charges are pending against a 20-year-old woman after a truck hit a pedestrian in west Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

Related News

A witness told police she saw a woman get hit by the truck in the parking lot of a Sobeys grocery store at 1030 Webber Greens Drive N.W. and jumped into action after by pulling the victim out from under the truck.

Police said the witness called 911. When officers arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., the victim was already being taken to hospital.

The scene was taped off by police as an investigation got underway. Police said the driver remained at the scene and that charges are pending against her.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the 55-year-old victim is believed to have suffered a concussion and cuts to the back of her head, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeCollisionEPSTrafficEdmonton TrafficPedestrian CollisionPedestrian Safetypedestrians edmontonPedestrian hit by truck in west EdmontonWebber Greens Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers