Charges pending after pedestrian hit by truck in west Edmonton parking lot: police

Police say charges are pending against a 20-year-old woman after a truck hit a pedestrian in west Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon.

A witness told police she saw a woman get hit by the truck in the parking lot of a Sobeys grocery store at 1030 Webber Greens Drive N.W. and jumped into action after by pulling the victim out from under the truck.

Police said the witness called 911. When officers arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., the victim was already being taken to hospital.

The scene was taped off by police as an investigation got underway. Police said the driver remained at the scene and that charges are pending against her.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the 55-year-old victim is believed to have suffered a concussion and cuts to the back of her head, according to police.

