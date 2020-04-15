Serious collision closes northeast Edmonton intersection

Send this page to someone via email

An intersection in northeast Edmonton was shut down late Wednesday morning as police investigate a serious collision.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police said they closed off the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street to traffic.

Police did not immediately release any details about the collision, but asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

The EPS’ Major Collision Investigations Section has closed the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street in relation to a serious collision. Please seek alternate routes if possible. #yegtraffic #yeg — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) April 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Pictures from the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. showed an Edmonton Transit bus pulled over to the side of the road. An Edmonton Transit Service supervisor vehicle was also on scene, as well as Edmonton police and peace officers.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section has been called in to investigate.

Edmonton police investigate a serious collision at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News Edmonton police investigate a serious collision at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News Edmonton police investigate a serious collision at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News Edmonton police investigate a serious collision at the intersection of 118 Avenue and 50 Street Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

More to come…