Health

No new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba on Canada Day

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 2:18 pm
A nurse prepares a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic.
A nurse prepares a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic. The Canadian Press

Manitoba public health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Canada Day.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province remains at 325.

Read more: These Canadians say they suffered COVID-19 symptoms for months

Right now there are 18 identified active cases in the province and 300 people have recovered.

The number of people who have died remains at seven.

Data from Tuesday shows there are no individuals in hospital or intensive care.

There were an additional 253 laboratory tests were performed on Monday.

This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 63,309.

