No new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba on Canada Day

Manitoba public health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Canada Day.
The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province remains at 325.
Right now there are 18 identified active cases in the province and 300 people have recovered.
The number of people who have died remains at seven.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Data from Tuesday shows there are no individuals in hospital or intensive care.
Coronavirus: Pallister says Manitoba in ‘strongest economic recovery position’ of any province
There were an additional 253 laboratory tests were performed on Monday.
Trending Stories
This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 63,309.View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments