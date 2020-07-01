Menu

Canada

Grand Séminaire de Montréal moves facilities north to Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2020 12:41 pm
Archbishop Christian Lepine is seen in his office Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Grand Séminaire de Montréal is moving its facilities to the former convent of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary at the intersection of Boyer and Bélanger streets in the La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood.

Since 1840, nearly 8,500 priests have been trained in the institution located on Sherbrooke Street.

The Archdiocese of Montreal said that the Compagnie des Prêtres de Saint-Sulpice de Montréal, which has provided exceptional financial support to the Grand Séminaire de Montréal since its foundation, will continue to help training future priests.

On the administrative level, the Grand Séminaire’s management will be overseen by the diocese of Montreal. The new Corporation of the Grand Seminary of the Archdiocese of Montreal, which is under the authority of the Archbishop of Montreal, has also been created.

Christian Lépine, archbishop of Montreal, said that the new facilities will encourage learning to live together and teamwork, in contact with the surrounding parishes. The new location will be able to accommodate around 20 seminarians.

The 16 seminarians currently registered, who come from the diocese of Montreal, other dioceses of Quebec and Canada, will start their training again at the end of August.

Coronavirus: Pope Francis holds first post-lockdown audience for doctors, nurses
© 2020 The Canadian Press
