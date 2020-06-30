Watchdog to investigate misconduct allegations in case involving B.C. police chief’s wife

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Officer of the Police Complaint Commissioner says it has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in connection with the Delta Police Department’s handling of a case involving the wife of Chief Const. Neil Dubord.

The municipal police watchdog said it learned of the June 6 incident through media reports and received a “misconduct complaint” from “an affected person.”

After reviewing the complaint and further information provided by the Delta Police Department at its request, the commissioner deemed the complaint admissible and assigned the Vancouver Police Department to carry out an external disciplinary investigation.

Last week, Kiran Sidhu told Global News that she had climbed the rocks in front of a home to escape a rising tide at Centennial Beach in Delta.

When she touched a fence, she alleges Chief Neil Dubord’s wife Lorraine yelled at her, compared her to a beached whale, and sprayed her in the face with a hose.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the incident as an external police agency.

Lorraine Dubord did not respond to multiple requests for interviews, but issued an apology in a local newspaper for “the way the situation was handled.”

The watchdog said its investigation will focus on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct, and is entirely separate from RCMP’s criminal investigation into the same incident.