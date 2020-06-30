Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog to investigate misconduct allegations in case involving B.C. police chief’s wife

By Jon Azpiri Global News
More questions about incident involving wife of Delta Police chief
There are more questions about the Delta Police Department's handling of an incident involving the wife of its chief. Nadia Stewart has the story.

B.C.’s Officer of the Police Complaint Commissioner says it has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in connection with the Delta Police Department’s handling of a case involving the wife of Chief Const. Neil Dubord.

Delta police chief’s wife under investigation by Surrey RCMP for alleged assault
Delta police chief’s wife under investigation by Surrey RCMP for alleged assault

The municipal police watchdog said it learned of the June 6 incident through media reports and received a “misconduct complaint” from “an affected person.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

After reviewing the complaint and further information provided by the Delta Police Department at its request, the commissioner deemed the complaint admissible and assigned the Vancouver Police Department to carry out an external disciplinary investigation.

Last week, Kiran Sidhu told Global News that she had climbed the rocks in front of a home to escape a rising tide at Centennial Beach in Delta.

When she touched a fence, she alleges Chief Neil Dubord’s wife Lorraine yelled at her, compared her to a beached whale, and sprayed her in the face with a hose.

Surrey RCMP are investigating the incident as an external police agency.

Lorraine Dubord did not respond to multiple requests for interviews, but issued an apology in a local newspaper for “the way the situation was handled.”

Read more: Police chief in Delta, B.C., breaks silence on allegations of racism, assault against wife

The watchdog said its investigation will focus on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct, and is entirely separate from RCMP’s criminal investigation into the same incident.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Delta policeoffice of the police complaint commissionerneil dubordLorraine Duborddelta police investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers