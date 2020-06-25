Delta police chief’s wife under investigation after allegedly spraying woman with garden hose

Send this page to someone via email

An incident involving the wife of Delta police chief Neil Dubord is now being investigated by Surrey RCMP.

Lorraine Dubord allegedly sprayed a woman with a garden hose who was walking in front of the Dubords’ Delta home.

Kiran Sidhu says she was walking along Centennial Beach on June 9 when she climbed onto some rocks as the tide came in quickly. Sidhu says she was trying to keep her balance and touched a fence.

The homeowner was outraged and confronted her, she says.

“She was like, ‘Don’t touch my fence’ and I was like, ‘OK’ and I didn’t,” Sidhu said. “And I’m still going along and I almost tripped and she was like, ‘Ha, that would be so funny if you fell, but then again we have enough beached whales around here.'”

Sidhu, a Richmond school teacher, says what happened next left her stunned.

“Then she said, ‘I should spray you with my hose,'” and I said, ‘That would be assault.’ I very clearly said that to her.

“And she went and got her hose and sprayed me in the face — all over my hair and face — with her hose.”

Minutes later Sidhu’s friends confronted the homeowner and recorded it on video.

The $3.6-million waterfront home is owned by Delta Police Department Chief Const. Neil Dubord and his wife Lorraine.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Delta Police confirmed an alleged assault is being investigated by Surrey RCMP, who received the file this week.

“I filed a complaint with the Delta Police Department just to say that I don’t think that their investigation was fair and somebody working in [that] police department should not be investigating their own boss,” Sidhu said.

“It feels like a conflict of interest, so then it got transferred to the RCMP.”

In an emailed statement, Delta Mayor George V. Harvie, chair of the police board, responded:

“A further statement will be made by the Delta Police Board after the RCMP has released the investigation findings.”

“I have recently made statements along with Delta Council and the Delta Police Board, absolutely and unequivocally condemning racism in our City.”

Neither Neil Dubord nor his wife Lorraine have responded to a Global News request for an interview.

Late Thursday afternoon Lorraine Dubord issued an apology in the Delta Optimist newspaper.