6 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, 5 new recoveries

Saskatchewan reported six new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with five recoveries.

The new cases raise the overall total in the province to 785.

Three of the new cases are in the far north, two in the north region and one in the south.

Health officials said there are 88 active cases in the province — 47 in the far north, 31 in the south region, six in the north region and four in Saskatoon.

Five people are currently in hospital — three in the north and one patient each in Saskatoon and the south region. One person in the north is in intensive care.

The five new recoveries bring the number of recoveries to 684.

Thirteen people in Saskatchewan have died due to COVID-19.

Emma Lake public health advisory

A public health advisory for people who visited an Emma Lake business remains in place.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The advisory covers people who visited Sunnyside Bar between 4 p.m and 9 p.m. on the following days: June 26, 27 and 28.

The SHA said anyone who was at the business on the dates and time listed should self-monitor for symptoms.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

114 people are 19 and under

271 people are 20 to 39

249 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 473 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 165 are travel-related, 106 have no known exposure and 41 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 65,940 tests so far for the virus, up 444 from Monday. It’s the fewest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period since June 9, when 282 tests were reported.

Starting on Canada Day, the Saskatchewan government said it will no longer provide daily updates on statutory holidays or weekends.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

