Waterloo Public Health gets names to check in connection with London, Ont., super-spreader event

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health say they have been provided the names of several people to speak with in connection with the London, Ont., parties that saw at least eight people contract the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Middlesex-London Health Unit said that the eight people had attended parties of more than 10 people in the London area had tested positive for the virus.

It’s not clear how many gatherings occurred and when, but health officials say they are aware of those at the gatherings travelling to Waterloo and Hamilton.

“There are a total of eight cases among a group of north of 25 people that been gathering various places and various ways,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, CEO of the Middlesex-London Health Unit and London’s medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

0:54 Coronavirus: Trudeau confident Canada prepared for a possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 Coronavirus: Trudeau confident Canada prepared for a possible 2nd wave of COVID-19

Waterloo’s top doctor says that so far they have not had any positive tests in the area in connection to the incidents.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We have been referred a small number of contacts who live in our area and we are in the process of following up with them,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Region of Waterloo Public Health’s Acting Medical Officer of Health said Tuesday morning.

“At this point, we do not have any confirmed cases to report.”

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the London parties are a prime example of why residents need to continue to follow the rules that have been established during the pandemic.

“It’s a good cautionary tale to all of us that it can turn on a dime and that it spreads throughout the community,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

London is not alone in having residents ignore provincial restrictions against gatherings of more than 10 people.

Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray says that the cities of Kitchener and Waterloo laid charges last weekend for gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Emergency orders are still in effect,” he said. “They are still being enforced.

“And emergency orders do limit public gatherings to less than 10 people.”

— With files from Global News’ Sawyer Bogdan