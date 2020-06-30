Menu

Canada

Kingston police investigating reports of Binh’s, other salons operating before Stage 2

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police are investigating claims that two nail salons were operating before Stage 2 reopening in the region, including Binh's Nail Salon, which is the source of 30 COVID-19 infections.
Kingston police are asking the public to come forward if they have any information about local nail salons operating before Stage 2 of reopening was implemented in the region.

Last Thursday, KFL&A Public Health identified a novel coronavirus outbreak at Binh’s Nail Salon in Kingston. That outbreak is now the source of 30 cases of COVID-19 and has caused the closure of several other businesses in town.

Read more: 3 businesses ordered to close in Kingston region over coronavirus breaches

Since then, Kingston police say they have received information that Binh’s was operating and providing services to customers before June 12, when the region moved into Stage 2.

“Doing so would be an offence for business owners or operators of these establishments under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act,” a Kingston police news release said.

Binh’s was also accused by KFL&A Public Health of not appropriately tracking emails and phone numbers for their clients between June 12 and 24, along with allowing employees to come in while symptomatic.

Kingston police say they have received reports of at least one other nail salon doing the same, but did not name that salon.

At this point, police are looking for first-hand information of anyone who may be able to say they knew of these activities taking place before June 12.

More to come. 

